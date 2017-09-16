The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 16, 2017

India, Crime

WB TMC minister threatens to slap, abuses bank staff for mismanagement

Published : Sep 16, 2017
Updated : Sep 16, 2017, 2:31 pm IST

Rabindra Nath Ghosh even threatened the officials to get them fired from their jobs.

The state minister entered the branch with people screaming and questioning the officials for the delay in banking process for over a week.
 The state minister entered the branch with people screaming and questioning the officials for the delay in banking process for over a week. (Photo: Videograb)

Cooch Behar (West Bengal): A senior minister in Mamata Banerjee cabinet, Rabindra Nath Ghosh on Friday hurled abuses at a bank staff in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

The north Bengal development minister and Trinamool Congress Cooch Behar district president, Ghosh went to Ghugumari branch of United Bank of India and claimed that he was voicing protest of locals who have not been able to operate their bank accounts due to regular issues related with server or link.

The state minister entered the branch with people screaming and questioning the officials for the delay in banking process for over a week.

He even threatened the officials to get them fired from their jobs.

Ghosh further lost his cool and started abusing officials in Bengali.

Meanwhile, claiming he has no regrets, Rabindra Nath Ghosh said he has taken stand for account holders who were facing problems in the area because of link failure in bank and were unable to operate their accounts.

