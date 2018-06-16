The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018

India, Crime

Man arrested for rape and murder of 1 year old girl near Pune

Published : Jun 16, 2018, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 3:44 pm IST

The accused allegedly picked up the girl while she was sleeping next to her parents in the open in Loni Kalbhor.

On realizing that the girl was missing, her mother filed a complaint with the local police. Representational Image (Photo: File)
 On realizing that the girl was missing, her mother filed a complaint with the local police. Representational Image (Photo: File)

Pune: A man was arrested in Pune on Friday for kidnapping, raping and then murdering a 1-year-old baby girl.

On Thursday, the accused, Malhari Bansode kidnapped the minor while she was sleeping with her parents on the side of a road near the Loni Kalbhor railway station. The girl's parents are labourers and hail from Tamil Nadu.

On realising that the girl was missing around midnight, her mother filed a complaint with the local police.

The police swung into action and within a few hours found the minor's body in a nearby area.

A medical examination revealed she was sexually assaulted before her head was smashed against the ground, police said.

"During the investigation, we found CCTV footage in which a man was purportedly seen taking away a girl. Our detection team zeroed in on the accused and during interrogation, he confessed to raping and killing her," a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered and Bansode has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the officer said.

