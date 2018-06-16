J'khand old tribal couple axed to death, killers escape with man’s severed head

Asked about the possible reason behind the incident, the SP did not rule the possibility that the witchcraft could be the possible reason.

The victims Satri Munda (60) and his wife Jauni Devi (55) along with their son Ram Munda (14) and daughter Radha Hansa were in their sleep when the attackers barged into the house past midnight on Thursday and axed the old couple to death, said Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha. (Photo: Pixabay)

Khunti (Jharkhand): An old tribal couple was axed to death while their teenaged children suffered injuries in an attack by unidentified attackers in Dadgamma under Khunti police station under Khunti district, a senior police officer on Friday said.

The victims Satri Munda (60) and his wife Jauni Devi (55) along with their son Ram Munda (14) and daughter Radha Hansa were in their sleep when the attackers barged into the house past midnight on Thursday and axed the old couple to death, said Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha.

Sinha said the victim’s children suffered minor injuries in the incident.

After committing the crime, the killers escaped with the severed head of Satri, Sinha said adding that the bodies including Satris torso have been recovered and sent for post-mortem on Friday.

Asked about the possible reason behind the incident, the SP did not rule the possibility that the witchcraft could be the possible reason.

Meanwhile, a hunt was launched to apprehend the culprits and recover the severed head of Satri.