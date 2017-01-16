The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 16, 2017

India, Crime

Meghalaya minister faces heat over guest house link in sex racket

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Jan 16, 2017, 9:27 am IST


 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Shillong: Days after Meghalaya MLA Julius Kitbok Dorphang was arrested for his involvement in a sex racket, a guest-house owned by the Home Minister of the state, HDR Lyngdoh, is under investigation by the police in the case.

A minor girl was allegedly assaulted at the guest house called Marvelene's Inn, which is owned by the Lyngdoh's son, Nathaniel Osbert Rymbai. The police have already made several arrests in the case, including an employee of the guest house.

According to police report, the 14-year-old victim also said, she was taken to the guest house Marvelene's Inn multiple times to "serve clients".

“We have arrested nine people, and are looking for at least two more who are absconding. Those arrested include an employee of Marvelene’s Inn, and we are examining whether the owner and management of the inn were involved in the racket,” Shillong City SP Vivek Syiem told The Indian Express.

Kentely Tangsang, a 66-year-old man was arrested last Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the sex racket case and seven others were taken into custody.

The arrests were made following a FIR lodged by a 14-year-old girl, who accused Dorphang of assaulting her twice - once at Marvelene’s Inn, and the other time, at a resort.

Home Minister Lyngdoh declined from commenting on the matter, citing his absence from Shillong.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has also come across public pressure, with protestors taking to the street, asking to drop Lyngdoh so that "appropriate action" can be taken against him.

Tags: hdr lyngdoh, julius kitbok dorphang, sex scandal, mukul sangma
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong

