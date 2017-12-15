The Asian Age | News

Friday, Dec 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

India, Crime

Delhi woman kills daughter who caught her in 'compromising position' with lover

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2017, 1:45 pm IST

The girl's father had gone out for drinks and the mother sent the girl down to buy something when her lover came to visit her.

The mother and her lover first rendered the girl unconscious and then took her to the terrace and slit her throat. (Representational Image)
 The mother and her lover first rendered the girl unconscious and then took her to the terrace and slit her throat. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A woman and her paramour allegedly slit the throat of her minor daughter after she found out about their affair and threatened to inform her father in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Thursday.

The police said they were informed around 10 pm on Wednesday about a six-and-a-half-year-old girl, a class 1 student in a government school, going missing from her house.

After a few hours, the girl's body was found with her throat slit on the terrace of the building where she lived, the police said.

According to police, investigations revealed that the girl's mother, in her 30s, had an extra-marital affair.

On Wednesday, the girl's father, a cart-seller, had gone out for drinks while her mother was alone at home and her paramour came to meet her.

Before he came, the woman had already sent her daughter downstairs on the pretext of buying something.

The girl returned to find the couple in a "compromising position" and threatened to call the father and inform him, the police said.

Enraged, her mother and her paramour, in his 20s, first allegedly rendered her unconscious, the police informed.

The autopsy report will clear whether they held her by the neck or gave her some sedative, they added.

They took her to a terrace where they allegedly slit her throat.

After they returned, the woman went downstairs and pretended to look for her daughter.

She took her younger son to a nearby temple and adjacent lanes to search for the girl while, her partner disposed off the blood-stained clothes and hid the knife in the woman's house, the police said.

The girl's father informed the police. 

Later, some residents of the building saw the girl's body on the terrace and alerted the police.

The police subsequently questioned the residents of the building and also scanned the call details of the victim's family.

They developed a suspicion about the girl's mother after they found that she used to speak to a man at odd hours.

The accused, a labourer, was called for questioning and subsequently revealed about his involvement, the police said, adding that the duo have been arrested.

Tags: delhi murder, mother kills daughter, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

