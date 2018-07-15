The Asian Age | News

India, Crime

Miffed with relationship, UP father ties minor daughter with chain, locks her

ANI
Published : Jul 15, 2018, 6:48 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2018, 6:48 pm IST

Bareilly: The father of a minor girl allegedly confined her in a house for three days in Bareilly's Meerganj district for refusing to end her relationship.

The incident, which took place on July 13, came to light after the victim, along with her partner, filed a complaint in the police station.

The minor girl was allegedly tied up with a chain and locked inside a house for three days as she refused to end her relationship. However, she managed to open the chain tied to her right leg and escaped.

The victim then approached the police station with her partner, after which the duo filed a complaint against the family.

The girl alleged that she was brutally beaten up by her kin for her relationship.

Narrating her ordeal to the local police, she further claimed that her family tortured her and didn't give her food for the past few days.

She also added that her life was in danger, as her family did not approve of her relationship.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Tags: father ties minor girl with chain, crime against children, father torture daughter over relationship
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly

