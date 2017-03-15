The Asian Age | News

Irish woman found dead on Goa beach; one arrested

PTI
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 5:18 pm IST

According to police, she was last seen playing Holi with the locals in the village.

The body has been sent for postmortem at Goa Medical College and Hospital to ascertain the exact cause of the death, police added. (Photo: PTI)
 The body has been sent for postmortem at Goa Medical College and Hospital to ascertain the exact cause of the death, police added. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: A 25-year-old Irish woman was found dead on a beach in South Goa following which one person has been arrested, police said today.

The disrobed body of the woman was found on Tuesday at an isolated spot on a beach in South Goa's Devabag village, 80 kms from here, Canacona Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sammy Tavares said.

According to police, she was last seen playing Holi with the locals in the village.
Vikas Bhagat, a history sheeter from Canacona village, located near Devabag, was arrested Wednesday in this connection and is being interrogated, the official said.

Tavares said police was probing the murder angle and also trying to establish whether the victim was raped before her death.

"Earlier, we had rounded up some suspects. We are also trying to establish whether the victim was raped or not" he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem at Goa Medical College and Hospital to ascertain the exact cause of the death, police added.

