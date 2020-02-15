Saturday, Feb 15, 2020 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

MBA girl from Meerut kidnapped and gangraped near Siyana, Bulandshahr

ANI
When the student did not reach home until late in the evening, her family members rushed to the police

Tejveer Singh, DSP Garhmukteshwa speaks to the media on Friday. (ANI photo)
 Tejveer Singh, DSP Garhmukteshwa speaks to the media on Friday. (ANI photo)

An MBA student from Meerut was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by four men while she was on her way home from college, police said on Friday.

When the student did not reach home until late in the evening, her family members rushed to the police and informed them about the same.
Taking action on the complaint filed by the girl's family, police traced her mobile phone and rescued her from Siyana in Bulandshahr.

"The victim was rescued by police from Siyana in Bulandshahr. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," said Tejveer Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Garhmukteshwa.

She was admitted to a medical college in a critical condition. However, her condition is currently stable.

