Delhi: 18-month-old raped by neighbour who came to play with her

The accused, also a resident of Shahpur Jat, was identified and arrested.

The toddler was raped in Shahpur Jat area allegedly by a neighbour who had come to play with her. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

New Delhi: An 18-month-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in south Delhi, the police said.

The incident happened in Shahpur Jat area on Sunday evening and the accused was arrested.

The accused sexually assaulted the toddler when he came to her house to play with her, the police said.

As she was crying later, her mother took her to a nearby hospital where it was found that she had been sexually assaulted.

Subsequently, the accused was identified and arrested, the police said.