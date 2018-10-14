The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST

India, Crime

Bengaluru: School principal hacked to death in front of students

PTI
Published : Oct 14, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2018, 7:15 pm IST

Principal of Havanur Public School in Agrahara Dasarahalli was holding classes for 10th standard students when he was hacked to death.

One of the gang members was nabbed later from Mahalaxmi Layout area, based on a tip off. (Representational image)
 One of the gang members was nabbed later from Mahalaxmi Layout area, based on a tip off. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: A school principal was hacked to death Sunday by a six member gang in front of 20 students, for whom he was holding a special class, police said.

Ranganath (60), principal of the Havanur Public School in suburban Agrahara Dasarahalli, was holding classes for 10th standard students when the gang barged into the classroom and hacked him to death, they said. 

They later fled in the car in which they came to the school, police said. 

One of the gang members was nabbed later from Mahalaxmi Layout area here, based on a tip off. The man suffered a leg injury when police fired at him after he attacked them. He was later taken to a hospital and treated. 

Police suspect a land dispute relating to the school building to be the reason behind the killing. 

Tags: man hacked to death, bengaluru crime
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

2

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

3

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

4

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

5

Sajid accused of harassment: Sister Farah, cousin Farhan react; Bipasha, Esha open up

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham