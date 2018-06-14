The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST

India, Crime

Coaching institute owner in UP rapes, impregnates 15-yr-old student, arrested

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 7:46 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 7:45 pm IST

The matter came to fore after the girl was taken ill and was rushed to a hospital where doctors found that she was seven months pregnant.

The coaching institute owner threatened the girl that he would kill her parents if she complained about the incident to them. (Representational Image)
Bareilly: In yet another shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a coaching institute owner has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15 year-old student of Class 10, police said today.

The matter came to fore after the girl was taken ill and was rushed to a hospital where doctors found that she was seven months pregnant, they said.

The girl had taken admission to the coaching institute in the Shahabad Diwankhana in October last year where the owner, Deepak Saxena, who is also an assistant professor in a private engineering college, allegedly raped her on November 17, 2017 for the first time, police said.

The coaching institute owner threatened the girl that he would kill her parents if she complained about the incident to them. 

On the complaint of the girl, an FIR was lodged on Wednesday and the accused has been arrested, SP (City) Abhinav Singh said.

Tags: uttar pradesh, rape, minor rape, crime against minor
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly

