The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | Last Update : 12:30 PM IST

India, Crime

Rohtak: Stepfather allegedly rapes 10-year-old, girl 5 months pregnant

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 14, 2017, 11:13 am IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 11:13 am IST

This is the second shocking incident in Rohtak in 48 hours.

(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Rohtak: A 10-year-old girl was found to be five months pregnant after she was allegedly raped by her stepfather, who also happens to be her paternal uncle, on Sunday, an NDTV report said.

The girl's mother, a migrant labourer from Bihar, discovered her daughter's condition and took her for a check-up following which she was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Rohtak on Friday. The doctors then declared her pregnant and confirmed the assault.

The report further read that the minor told her mother about the sexual assault that had been happening on her since a long time. He had threatened her to not tell anyone about it, she added.   

A case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested.

The medical board of PGIMS, Rohtak will meet tomorrow to decide on her condition and the steps forward. This is the second incident of rape in Rohtak in 48 hours.

A 23-year-old woman was gangraped and brutally murdered with her mutilated body being found in Rohtak district on Saturday.

Stray dogs had bitten away the victim's face and lower portion of her body which was spotted by a passerby in the urban estate area of Rohtak on May 11.

Tags: rape, rohtak, stepfather, crime
Location: India, Haryana, Rohtak

MOST POPULAR

1

UK’s 100 million CFL bulbs to be replaced with LED bulbs from India

2

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

3

Priyanka in talks for a film with Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons

4

Microsoft has a common clipboard for your Windows, Android and iOS devices

5

Your Windows 10 PC is going to become more 'Fluent'

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham