Pune: Man booked for raping, impregnating 12-yr-old daughter

Published : Jan 14, 2017, 7:38 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2017, 7:38 am IST

(Representational Image)
Pune: A man was booked here for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter, said police.

They said the mother of the victim too was booked, who after knowing that the minor girl was pregnant, forced her to leave the home.

"Both parents have been booked under the relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012," said a police inspector with Wakad police station.

He said the father of the victim was allegedly sexually assaulting her for last 6 years and whenever she resisted, the accused used to beat her.

"Whenever, the girl complained to her mother, she used to tell her not to utter a word outside," the officer said, adding, today when the mother got to know that her daughter was pregnant, she asked her to leave the home.

Later the girl approached police and a case was registered, the officer said.

