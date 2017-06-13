The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 | Last Update : 11:58 AM IST

India, Crime

Punjab cop arrested in drug trafficking case; arms, cash seized

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 11:35 am IST

Police seized 7 kgs of narcotics, including 4 kgs of heroin, one Italy-made 9 mm pistol, live cartridges and Rs 16.50 lakh in cash.

The inspector’s involvement in drug trafficking came to light when the STF, set up by the Congress government to tackle the drug menace in the state, was analysing cases pertaining to large recoveries of narcotics in the last five years. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 The inspector’s involvement in drug trafficking came to light when the STF, set up by the Congress government to tackle the drug menace in the state, was analysing cases pertaining to large recoveries of narcotics in the last five years. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Chandigarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Punjab Police on Monday arrested an inspector on the charge of drug trafficking and seized a large haul of drugs, arms and ammunition from his official quarters.

The raids were carried out in the morning at inspector Inderjit Singh’s residence at the Jalandhar police lines, from where he was arrested, and his official quarters at Phagwara.

While drugs were seized from Phagwara, weapons were found at Jalandhar, STF chief and Additional Director General of Police, H S Sidhu, said at a press conference.

"We hope that with this arrest, we will be able to unearth a network of drug smugglers," he said.

Police seized 7 kgs of narcotics, including 4 kgs of heroin, one Italy-made 9 mm pistol, live cartridges of various calibres and Rs 16.50 lakh in cash.

The inspector’s involvement in drug trafficking came to light when the STF, set up by the Congress government to tackle the drug menace in the state, was analysing cases pertaining to large recoveries of narcotics in the last five years. Its sleuths discovered that Inderjit, as inspector, had seized a large amount of drugs in 2013-14.

But, a pattern was noticed in which most of the accused managed to get acquitted in cases where the inspector had himself carried out investigations and seized drugs.

"They were repeatedly acquitted on the grounds that the inspector was not competent enough to investigate the case as he held the rank of head constable. The minimum rank under NDPS rules to investigate such cases is Assistant Sub Inspector," the STF chief said.

"There was also a deliberate attempt to tamper with the evidence in several cases," he said, adding that there were "glaring discrepancies" in investigations, which appeared to be a “deliberate attempt to favour the accused".

In 2013-14, Inderjeet was working as a Crime Investigation Agency inspector in Tarn Taran and had made recoveries of 20 kgs of heroin and 54 packets of poppy husk in three cases. In all these cases, the accused were acquitted, Sidhu said.

Then, STF referred these cases to IG, Border Range, Mukhwinder Singh, and the Tarn Taran SSP, who recommended criminal action against the inspector under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The STF chief refused to comment when asked if anyone had been shielding the accused.

Asked if any political link had come to the fore with this arrest, Sidhu said it was a matter of investigation. "In case anything comes up, we will take action as per law," he added.

Meanwhile, Inderjit’s family members alleged that he was arrested at the behest of a senior police officer.

"He (Inderjit) had a personal enmity with a senior police officer and that is why he was arrested. We will approach the DGP tomorrow and present him with the facts of the case. The house in Phagwara from where the recovery was made was not even in his name," claimed Nitin Chhabra, the inspector’s son-in-law.

Tags: special task force, drug trafficking, inderjit singh, weapons seized
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay make it to Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid celebrities

2

UK polls: Session on hung parliament delayed as Queen’s speech ‘needs time to dry’

3

Social organisation to name Indian ‘Trump Village’ after US Prez Trump for Indo-US ties

4

Teddy bear reaches space after tied to balloon by kids in UK

5

Veteran Telugu poet C Narayana Reddy passes away at 85

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham