MP: Rape victim sexually abuses friend in orphanage

Bhopal: An accused, a minor girl, in a case involving sexual abuse of a seven-year-old girl in a government-run orphanage in Madhya Pradesh’ Katni district was found to be a victim of rape herself.

Police uncovered the plight of an eight-year-girl in the orphanage in Katni while probing into case of sexual assault on her friend, a seven-year-old girl, by her. “The accused told us that she learnt it (of sexual abuse) from bhaiya who used to do it with her every night,” Katni police said quoting the minor accused.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly been raped for the last two months by the peon of the orphanage whom she called bhaiya”. “When the girl complained of pain, the peon used to pacify her saying that it was good for health,” the police said.

The police was probing into the case of the seven-year-old girl who has been admitted in the hospital in a serious condition after the accused, the eight-year-old girl, inserted her fingers in her private part.

“The peon has been arrested. The accused in the molestation of the minor girl has been sent for counseling. She was brought to the orphanage by a NGO working for the cause of orphans after she lost her parents”, police said. The injured girl was now out of danger, police said.