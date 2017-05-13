The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:15 AM IST

India, Crime

MP: Rape victim sexually abuses friend in orphanage

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 13, 2017, 6:51 am IST
Updated : May 13, 2017, 8:23 am IST

According to the police, the accused had allegedly been raped for the last two months by the peon of the orphanage whom she called bhaiya”.

The police was probing into the case of the seven-year-old girl who has been admitted in the hospital in a serious condition after the accused, the eight-year-old girl, inserted her fingers in her private part. (Representational image/ PTI)
 The police was probing into the case of the seven-year-old girl who has been admitted in the hospital in a serious condition after the accused, the eight-year-old girl, inserted her fingers in her private part. (Representational image/ PTI)

Bhopal: An accused, a minor girl, in a case involving sexual abuse of a seven-year-old girl in a government-run orphanage in Madhya Pradesh’ Katni district was found to be a victim of rape herself.

Police uncovered the plight of an eight-year-girl in the orphanage in Katni while probing into case of sexual assault on her friend, a seven-year-old girl, by her. “The accused told us that she learnt it (of sexual abuse) from bhaiya who used to do it with her every night,” Katni police said quoting the minor accused.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly been raped for the last two months by the peon of the orphanage whom she called bhaiya”. “When the girl complained of pain, the peon used to pacify her saying that it was good for health,” the police said.

The police was probing into the case of the seven-year-old girl who has been admitted in the hospital in a serious condition after the accused, the eight-year-old girl, inserted her fingers in her private part.

“The peon has been arrested. The accused in the molestation of the minor girl has been sent for counseling. She was brought to the orphanage by a NGO working for the cause of orphans after she lost her parents”, police said. The injured girl was now out of danger, police said.

Tags: sexual abuse, rape, minor girl, ngo
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Al-Qaeda in Yemen to reward AK-47 for first prize winner of its quiz

2

Sarkar 3 movie review: Political mishap of a film

3

South Korean prez Moon Jae-In scraps history textbooks introduced by Park admin

4

Once male officer, Argentina’s first transgender police chief takes charge

5

Poster of Pope Francis kissing a devil-like Trump appears in Rome

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham