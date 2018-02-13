The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:43 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Indian players celebrate the dismissal of JP Duminy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 5th ODI: Hashim Amla dismissed, SA in trouble
 
India, Crime

Landlord's 'no' to partying makes IAS aspirant kill his son; body found in suitcase

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 13, 2018, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2018, 4:41 pm IST

The tenant, Avadesh Sakya, an IAS aspirant, was 'unhappy' with the boy's family as they had objected to his partying in the house.

Police said that looking at the condition of the body, the boy might have been killed immediately after his abduction.  (Representational image)
 Police said that looking at the condition of the body, the boy might have been killed immediately after his abduction.  (Representational image)

New Delhi: A seven-year-old boy was murdered and his body found hidden in a suitcase in the house of a former tenant of the boy's family in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar.

The boy had been missing since January 7. 

The tenant, Avadesh Sakya, an IAS aspirant, was "unhappy" with the boy's family as they had objected to his partying in the house, the police said according to a report in NDTV.

Sakya, who had stayed with the family for eight years in Swaroop Nagar, had recently shifted to another house in the same neighbourhood. He used to visit the family regularly.

After the boy went missing, Sakya had also joined the search party and had also gone to the police with the child's parents.

The child's body was found in the suitcase on Tuesday following rising stench from Sakya's home, which he had blamed for dead rats.

"My son used to call him Avadesh Uncle. He fed him Chhole Kulche and also promised him a new cycle. That day, he asked me to go to Chachi's house and then he never returned," the child's mother was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The police believe that Sakya couldn't dispose off the body as the area was continuously being investigated after the child's abduction.

They said that looking at the condition of the body, the boy might have been killed immediately after his abduction. 

Tags: murder, crime, ias aspirant, body found in suitcase, abduction
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

2

Ignored by Cong, transgender stands independently for Ludhiana elections

3

Spinal fluid from swindled victims floods Pak medical black market

4

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

5

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

The makers of '3 Storeys' launched the trailer of the film yesterday in a chawl in Mumbai, which saw the entire star cast turning up along with the makers of the film. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha launch the '3 Storeys' trailer in a Mumbai chawl

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham