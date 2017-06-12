The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 12, 2017

India, Crime

UP man beheads wife, carries severed head to police station to surrender

PTI
According to the police, the victim Usha Devi and her husband Ram Sewak had an argument over a family matter following which he killed her.

 Ram Sewak killed his wife using a shovel like tool, police said. (Photo: File/Representational)

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beheaded his 50-year-old wife in a fit of rage following an argument on Monday, the police said.

The 52-year-old man then walked to a nearby police outpost, carrying the severed head of his wife in his hands, and surrendered, officials said.

According to the police, the victim Usha Devi and her husband Ram Sewak had an argument over a family matter.

"Sewak brutally killed his wife with a 'khurpa' (shovel like tool) and beheaded her. He then went to the Behjam police outpost with his wife's severed head and surrendered. A case of murder has been lodged and Ram Sewak has been sent to jail," Neemgaon, station officer, DK Singh said.

Singh said the couple, residents of Behjam in this district, had gone to their fields this morning. "They had an argument following which Ram Sewak lost his cool and killed his wife. The villagers claimed that Ram Sewak was mentally unstable, and had once earlier even chased his brother in a fit of anger. However, this is yet to be proved," Singh said.

