India, Crime

CBI starts preparing for narco on ex-MP Mohammad Shahabuddin

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2017, 12:50 am IST

The agency has prepared a questionnaire with “hundreds of points” to question former RJD MP during the scientific test.

Mohammad Shahabuddin
 Mohammad Shahabuddin

New Delhi: Notwithstanding the CBI’s request pending before the competent court for conducting “narco-analysis” test on Mohammad Shahabuddin for the approval, the agency has prepared a questionnaire with “hundreds of points” to question former RJD MP during the scientific test in connection with the murder of Siwan-based journalist Rajdeo Ranjan.

Sources privy to the investigation said, “Probe by the agency has revea-led that Shahabuddin and his close associate Mohammad Kaif played a crucial role in hatching the conspiracy to eliminate the Siwan-based journalist.”

After he refused to undergo a “lie-detection” test, the CBI now wants to conduct “narco-analysis” test on him, sources said, adding that the agency has prepared a questionnaire with hundreds of points, including the role of Kaif, to question him during the test. The agency is expected to take him to CFSL, Gandhinagar, for conducting this test on him, sources said. It is mandatory to take consent of the accused before subjecting him to narco test.

“If he refuses for the narco test in the court then it will go against him in the case,” sources clarified.

In the narco analysis test, the subject’s imagination is neutralised by making him semi-conscious.

The RJD leader is not cooperating in the investigation, sources said.

Tags: mohammad shahabuddin, rajdeo ranjan, narco test

