DU student files complaint against man for masturbating beside her

New Delhi: A student of Delhi University (DU) has lodged a complaint against a middle-aged man for allegedly masturbating beside her in a moving bus and trying to repeatedly touch her waist.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred on February 7 in the route between Vasant Village and IIT Gate.

The complainant shouted at the accused, but "he did not understand" and the co-passengers also "ignored it," the FIR further read.

She also uploaded a video of the incident on social media.

An FIR has been lodged with Vasant Vihar Police under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354A, and 294 (obscene act in public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

An investigation is underway.