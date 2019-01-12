The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jan 12, 2019

2 Korean women held for smuggling 24 kg gold

Published : Jan 12, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2019, 3:16 pm IST

The women came under the radar of customs officials when they were noticed walking in a suspicious manner, as if carrying heavy load.

‘12 gold bars weighing 1 kg each were recovered from each passenger. In total 24 gold bars weighing 1 kg each of 24 karat purity totally weighing 24 Kgs valued at Rs 8 crores was recovered,’ Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs said. (Representational Image)
Chennai: Customs officials at the aerodrome here detained two South Korean women for allegedly smuggling 24 kilograms of gold worth Rs 8 crores on Saturday.

The two lady passengers came under the radar of the customs officials after they started walking in a suspicious manner in the vicinity of the airport as if they were carrying a heavy load.

The duo was later intercepted at the exit of the arrival hall and questioned by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers.

"As both the passengers were evasive in their replies, they were taken for personal search along with their baggage. During their personal search the lady officer noticed that both the passengers were wearing mini shorts underneath their skirts and pajamas. 12 gold bars weighing 1 kg each were recovered from each passenger.

In total 24 gold bars weighing 1 kg each of 24 karat purity totally weighing 24 Kgs valued at Rs 8 crores was recovered," stated the Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs in Chennai.

The two have been identified as Hanbyoul Jung (26) and Eunyoung Kim (26), belonging to the Republic of Korea. They had arrived from Hong Kong Via Cathay Pacific flight CX 631.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

