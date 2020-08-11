Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020 | Last Update : 09:41 PM IST

140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,267,153

53,016

Recovered

1,581,640

47,362

Deaths

45,352

886

Maharashtra52451335842118050 Tamil Nadu3028752446755041 Andhra Pradesh2355251456362116 Karnataka182354991263312 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  India   Crime  11 Aug 2020  Ahmedabad Police lodges FIR against Shrey Hospital's administrator for alleged negligence
India, Crime

Ahmedabad Police lodges FIR against Shrey Hospital's administrator for alleged negligence

PTI
Published : Aug 11, 2020, 7:52 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2020, 7:52 pm IST

The First Information Report (FIR) states that hospital had no fire alarm system, no fire audit had been done

The fire started around 3.30 am on August 6. (Twitter pic)
 The fire started around 3.30 am on August 6. (Twitter pic)

Ahmedabad: Days after eight coronavirus patients died in a fire at a private hospital here, the police has registered a case of alleged negligence against its main administrator, an official said.

The First Information Report (FIR) states that hospital had no fire alarm system, no fire audit had been done, and the staff had no training in fire-fighting.

 

The fire broke out at the ICU ward of Shrey Hospital in the wee hours of August 6.

On Monday, an FIR under IPC section 304 (A) (causing death by negligent or rash act) was registered against the hospital's main administrator Bharat Mahant (57).

He has not been arrested yet, said Assistant Commissioner of Police L B Zala.

Shrey Hospital was one of the 60-odd private hospitals authorised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to treat coronavirus patients.

As per the FIR, the fire started in the fourth-floor ICU ward around 3 am due to a short circuit. While some of the patients died due to burn injuries, others died due to suffocation, it said.

 

There had been no fire safety audit of the hospital prior to the incident which amounted to "grave negligence" on the accused's part, the FIR said.

Nor was there any fire alarm system; and though there were fire extinguishers in the ward, they were not used because the staff had not been given training in fire-fighting and emergency rescue, the FIR alleged.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat government also ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident by a retired high court judge after a two-member inquiry committee of senior IAS officers submitted its report.

Tags: hospital fire, shrey hospital, ahmedabad fire
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday. (PTI)

Two AI pilot unions seek DGCA chief's ouster over 'amateurish views' on Kozhikode crash

Representational image

Chhattisgarh Assembly gets pandemic-ready for monsoon session

Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)

Ex-president Pranab Mukherjee's health deteriorates, remains on ventilator support: Army hospital

Nongthombam Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)

Hours after BJP wins trust vote in Manipur, six Congress MLAs quit party

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham