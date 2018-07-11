The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

India, Crime

2-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in Bihar’s Gaya, battling for life

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 11, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 12:12 pm IST

The accused was beaten by the family, acquaintances of the victim and local residents.

Police said the accused (identity has not been disclosed) was clearing the debris when he saw the girl playing outside. He then took the minor into his house and raped her.(Photo: File | Representational)
 Police said the accused (identity has not been disclosed) was clearing the debris when he saw the girl playing outside. He then took the minor into his house and raped her.(Photo: File | Representational)

Gaya: A-two-year old girl who was hospitalised in a critical condition after she was allegedly raped by a neighbor in Bihar's Gaya is battling for her life.

According to a Hindustan Times report, police said the accused (identity has not been disclosed) was clearing the debris when he saw the girl playing outside. He then took the minor into his house and raped her.

Police said, “The cries of the girl alerted passersby, who rushed to her rescue. One of the local residents informed the police. The girl was rushed to JPN Hospital in a subconscious state. The condition of the child is said to be critical.” 

The accused was beaten by the family, acquaintances and local residents of the victim. Some even pelted stones at the police station, demanding justice and allowing them to punish the culprit. 

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

Tags: crime against children, pocso act, rape, 2-yr-old raped
Location: India, Bihar, Gaya

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

2

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

3

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

4

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

5

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham