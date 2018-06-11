Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj booked for raping disciple in Delhi

The woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted inside Shani Dham two years ago.

New Delhi: A case has been registered against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj for allegedly raping a disciple in New Delhi.

According to police sources, the case was registered in Fatehpur Beri on Sunday. It was later transferred to District Investigation Unit (DIU).

Daati Maharaj has been booked under sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted inside Shani Dham two years ago. Because of fear, she didn't file a complaint earlier as she felt intimidated by the self-styled godman.