The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 11, 2018 | Last Update : 05:32 PM IST

India, Crime

Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj booked for raping disciple in Delhi

ANI
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 3:27 pm IST

The woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted inside Shani Dham two years ago.

Daati Maharaj has been booked under sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: ANI)
 Daati Maharaj has been booked under sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A case has been registered against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj for allegedly raping a disciple in New Delhi.

According to police sources, the case was registered in Fatehpur Beri on Sunday. It was later transferred to District Investigation Unit (DIU).

Daati Maharaj has been booked under sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted inside Shani Dham two years ago. Because of fear, she didn't file a complaint earlier as she felt intimidated by the self-styled godman.

Tags: crime, rape, sexual assault, daati maharaj, woman raped
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 10 ways to stay happy at work

2

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

3

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

4

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

5

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham