WB: Man tonsures 3-yr-old daughter, plans to sacrifice her; held

Burdwan: A man was arrested for planning to sacrifice his three-year old daughter at Borgram in East Burdwan district and sent to jail.

Police said the man, a Muslim, had bought a sharp weapon and other materials for the midnight ritual on Monday, tonsured his daughter and made her fast for the sacrifice.

He had also made his wife keep a fast and himself did not eat anything throughout the day.

His wife, however, sensing danger alerted the people of the village, who beat him up and handed him to the police.

The man later confessed that he had planned to sacrifice his daughter as he had dreamed that if he did so he would become rich and live a happy life, the police said.

He was produced before the court of Burdwan chief judicial magistrate Sanjoy Ranjan Pal who sent him to jail custody till April 18.