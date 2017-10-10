UP: Upset with cops in parents’ murder case, girl kills self

Officials said that she had a minor scuffle with her sister Sunday night over a trivial issue and she subsequently consumed sulphas tablets.

The deceased, Rakhi, had warned the police that if she did not get justice, she would end her life. (Photo: Pixabay)

Lucknow: Upset by the shoddy investigations into her parents’ murder, a 20-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming sulphas tablets in Mathura on Sunday.

The deceased, Rakhi, had warned the police that if she did not get justice, she would end her life. The news of her suicide sparked protests by the Amar Colony residents who blocked the Mathura- Govardhan road for several hours. Under mounting public pressure, the police later suspended investigating officer, Inspector, Girish Chandra Tiwari, posted at the highway police station. The residents have also demanded a job for deceased’s younger brother, the sole survivor of the family.

District magistrate, Arvind Malappa, assured them of all help though he said that since the brother is a minor, he cannot be given a job. However, other means to support the family would be taken care of.

Meanwhile, UP minister, Shrikant Sharma, who belongs to Mathura, has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the girl’s family and assured that the accused in the murder case would soon be arrested.

Rakhi’s parents were killed on the intervening night of March 8-9 by suspected robbers. Her parents, Banwari Lal and Ravibala, were sleeping in their under-construction house in Amar Colony when they were murdered, said reports.

The police claim that ever since Rakhi had been suffering from a severe depression. Last month, she had visited some senior officials when she had clearly told them that she would kill herself if they failed to nab the culprit.

