The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 10, 2018 | Last Update : 06:18 PM IST

India, Crime

Haryana woman IAS officer accuses senior of sexual harassment

PTI
Published : Jun 10, 2018, 4:12 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2018, 4:36 pm IST

The IAS officer against whom the woman made the allegations said they were 'false and baseless'.

The woman wrote on Facebook that her senior called her to his office on May 31, and when she reached there the senior officer told the office staff not to let anybody else enter his office. (Representational Image)
 The woman wrote on Facebook that her senior called her to his office on May 31, and when she reached there the senior officer told the office staff not to let anybody else enter his office. (Representational Image)

Chandigarh: A 28-year-old Indian Administrative Service officer working in a Haryana government department has accused a senior officer of sexually harassing her for writing "adverse comments on official files".

The woman wrote on Facebook that her senior called her to his office on May 31, and when she reached there the senior officer told the office staff not to let anybody else enter his office.

"He questioned me why I write on files the wrongs the department has done," she wrote on Facebook.

The senior officer denied the allegations. He said the IAS officer was only asked "not to find faults with the files which have got all necessary clearances from other officials".

The woman alleged the senior officer threatened to "spoil the annual confidential report (ACR)" if she did not stop writing negative comments on the official files. "He asked me to tell what type of work I wanted to do, whether I want departmental work or time-pass work... And then he asked me to stop writing adverse comments on the files," she wrote on Facebook.

"He told me that like a new bride, she has to be explained everything, and he was explaining to me in the same manner. His behaviour seemed immoral," she wrote on Facebook.

On June 6, the senior officer again called her to his office at 5 pm and asked her to stay there till after 7 pm, she alleged. Another senior officer, a woman, "has given me verbal orders that I do not enter any complaint in writing", she alleged, adding her police security had been withdrawn after which she had sent an email to the office of the President, seeking action.

The IAS officer against whom the woman made the allegations said they were "false and baseless". He told Press Trust of India that he had instead gone out of his way to help her after she was posted in the department that he is heading.

"We tried to provide all facilities to her. She did not even have a room for her office and I asked my staff to provide one. She was very well looked after by my staff," he said.

"I have always tried to ensure that someone was present in my office while she was there. I don't think that she was alone in my office, barring for a few minutes on a couple of occasions," he claimed.

He alleged the woman officer had been "finding faults" in every official file that had already been cleared by others. "I advised her, thinking that she was a young officer. I tried to teach her. I asked her to stop writing adverse comments on every file she takes up and told her that in some other department people may spoil her ACR," he said.

Tags: haryana ias officer, sexually harassment, ias officer, crime against women
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

2

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

3

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

4

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

5

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham