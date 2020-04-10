Friday, Apr 10, 2020 | Last Update : 08:37 PM IST

Do not release Wadhawan brothers from covid19 quarantine without approval: CBI

The brothers are named as accused in the CBI FIR pertaining to swindling of money by Yes Bank former CEO Rana Kapoor and other accused

New Delhi: The CBI has asked Satara district authorities in Maharashtra to not release DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan from COVID-19 quarantine without its approval as they face non-bailable warrants in the Yes Bank fraud case, officials said Friday.

The CBI said Kapil and Dheeraj were absconding since the case was registered on March 7 prompting the agency to get Non-Bailable Warrants against them from a special court, they said.

The agency had received information on Thursday about their location at a government quarantine centre in Panchgani following which the CBI dispatched an email to Satara District Magistrate asking him to not release them without an NOC from the CBI, they said.

