42-yr-old Mumbai fashion designer raped teenaged daughters for 2 yrs, arrested

The fashion designer raped his two minor daughters, aged 17 and 13, for over two years.

The 42-year-old fashion designer was arrested on April 9 for allegedly sexually assaulting his two daughters. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has arrested a fashion designer for allegedly raping his two daughters, aged 17 and 13, for over two years, several media reports stated.

News agency ANI reported that the accused has been sent to police custody till April 13. A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court on Monday remanded the accused, reports said.

According to reports, the 42-year-old fashion designer was arrested on April 9 for allegedly sexually assaulting his two daughters.

The incident came to light after the 17-year-old victim, a Class XI student narrated her ordeal about the torture they were going through to her mother on April 8.

The victim narrated the entire story to her mother after their father threatened to stop supporting their education financially if they did not agree to his demands.

The fashion designer also threatened to throw her out of the house if she complained. The mother after hearing her daughter’s ordeal confronted her husband but he even abused her.

According to reports, the fashion designer had once abused the 13-year-old girl in front of the 17-year-old victim as well. When she stood up for her sister, the father abused her as well.

In her complaint, the minor had told the police that when she would question her father about the abuse, he would threaten to kill her three-year-old brother. The father would also threaten to send the victims and their mother to work in hotels and "make money by engaging in sexual encounters" if they spoke of the abuse.

Reports said that the police are seeking his medical examination. Meanwhile, the minors have been shifted to a shelter home.

(With inputs from agencies)