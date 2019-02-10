Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

Sex determination racket busted in Telangana, a doctor held

Telangana Police with its 'She Team' wing on Sunday arrested a Hyderabad-based doctor and busted a sex-determination racket.

'SHE Teams' is a division of Telangana Police to ensure enhanced safety and security of women.

Speaking to ANI, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner said, "Ibrahimptnam Police and She team Rachakonda assisted District Medical and Health officer in a decoy operation on Prathyusha Scanning centre, Ibrahimpatnam and arrested one MBBS doctor by name Katta Nanda Kishore who was conducting illegal prenatal sex determination examination."

The authorities first sent a cop who was six months pregnant to Prathyusha through the mediator Jangaiah who was running SS Diagnostic centre, adjacent to the scanning centre.

The accused disclosed the gender of the baby after performed a Rs 7,000 test on the pregnant cop.

The ultrasound scanning machine, scanner print machine, computer monitor, laptop computer, one CPU, Zel liquid tin and scanning rolls were seized from the centre.

A probe further revealed that Kishore was running the centre from the past three years with the help of the mediator Jangaiah.

