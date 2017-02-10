The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 10, 2017 | Last Update : 04:27 AM IST

India, Crime

MP: ISI-backed espionage ring busted, 11 held

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 10, 2017, 3:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2017, 4:16 am IST

The state ATS and Central probe agencies are jointly investigating the case.

ATS of Madhya Pradesh police officials carrying suspected members of the gang out of eleven allegedly supplying information to Pakistan's spy agency ISI, to produce in the district court in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)
 ATS of Madhya Pradesh police officials carrying suspected members of the gang out of eleven allegedly supplying information to Pakistan's spy agency ISI, to produce in the district court in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Eleven members of an espionage ring backed by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence was arrested from different parts of Madhya Pradesh Thursday.

The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of the Madhya Pradesh police said the accused were running call centres using Chinese equipment and SIM cards to help the ISI spy on India’s military operations.

Among those arrested is a person from Satna, two from Jabalpur, three from Bhopal and five from Gwalior, ATS chief Sanjeev Sami told reporters.

“We arrested a Satna-based man identified as Balram, the kingpin of the espionage ring, following tip-offs by two ISI agents, Satwinder and Dadu,” he said.

“The two ISI agents were arrested from RS Pura in Jammu in November last year on charges of sending strategic information to their handlers in Pakistan. Balram led us to 10 other people involved in the racket,” Mr Sami said.

He said Mr Balram and his associates were operating several parallel telephone exchanges in various cities of MP, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Satna and Jabalpur, and outside the state. They helped ISI handlers keep in touch with agents in India by concealing their identities, Mr Sami said.

“ISI used to deposit money in multiple accounts opened by Balram through hawala. Balram then used to disburse the funds to other members of the espionage ring,” Mr Sami said.

“The ISI men from Pakistan used the facilities to call military personnel in Jammu and Kashmir by posing as senior army officers and take details of strategic operations,” the ATS chief said.

Hundreds of SIM cards have been seized from them. “The role of employees of some telecom firms is under the scanner and more arrests will be made in the coming days,” he said. The state ATS and Central probe agencies are jointly investigating the case.

Tags: ats, isi agents, espionage ring, madhya pradesh police
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old record, Virat Kohli enters record books

2

Pakistan’s transgender rights bill copied from India

3

Chinese family reunites 500 members for rare photo

4

Now, produce ink with your car

5

Salt Bae’s weird new food video is viral yet again

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham