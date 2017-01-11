Odisha: Woman sells newborn baby to neighbour for Rs 2,000

Reportedly, the woman who had given her one-day-old son to a neighbour for Rs 2,000, does not receive any benefit from government either..

Bhubaneswar: Taking suo motu cognizance of a news report of a homeless tribal woman selling her newborn baby to a neighbour for Rs 2,000, the National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday sought a report from the Kendrapara District Magistrate within four weeks.

The report should also mention the steps taken or proposed to be taken for relief and rehabilitation of the victim's family, the NHRC officials said.

The NHRC, which is holding a camp in Bhubaneshwar since Monday, came across the news report that a homeless tribal woman, deserted by her husband, was forced to sell her newborn son to a neighbour for Rs 2,000 in Kendrapara district.

According to reports, the woman had given her one-day-old son to a neighbour for Rs 2,000 on January 8 does not receive any benefit from government schemes.

The woman, a daily wage labourer, has a 12-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son.

The woman, who had "bought" the infant, returned the baby boy to his mother after the incident became public.