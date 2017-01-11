The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 | Last Update : 10:17 PM IST

India, Crime

Odisha: Woman sells newborn baby to neighbour for Rs 2,000

PTI
Published : Jan 10, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2017, 9:27 pm IST

Reportedly, the woman who had given her one-day-old son to a neighbour for Rs 2,000, does not receive any benefit from government either..

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Bhubaneswar: Taking suo motu cognizance of a news report of a homeless tribal woman selling her newborn baby to a neighbour for Rs 2,000, the National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday sought a report from the Kendrapara District Magistrate within four weeks.

The report should also mention the steps taken or proposed to be taken for relief and rehabilitation of the victim's family, the NHRC officials said.

The NHRC, which is holding a camp in Bhubaneshwar since Monday, came across the news report that a homeless tribal woman, deserted by her husband, was forced to sell her newborn son to a neighbour for Rs 2,000 in Kendrapara district.

According to reports, the woman had given her one-day-old son to a neighbour for Rs 2,000 on January 8 does not receive any benefit from government schemes.

The woman, a daily wage labourer, has a 12-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son.

The woman, who had "bought" the infant, returned the baby boy to his mother after the incident became public.

Tags: national human rights commission, kendrapara district magistrate, human trafficking
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

US man gets 22 years in jail for stealing TV remote!

2

Turkey renames street after assassinated Russian ambassador

3

Google Pixel review: The best slice of Nougat one can have

4

Birth of three calves by frozen embryos in Chhattisgarh

5

Porn was blocked in Asia due to this trivial mistake

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham