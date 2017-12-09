The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 09, 2017 | Last Update : 06:40 PM IST

India, Crime

Woman molested, thrown out of moving cab; ‘forced’ to file robbery plaint

PTI
Published : Dec 9, 2017, 5:15 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2017, 5:17 pm IST

Victim claims police officers did not file FIR of molestation and relevant charges and tried to hush-up the matter.

'While I was waiting for a cab, a taxi stopped near me. I asked the cab driver to drop me at Hero Honda Chowk. I didn't suspect on the intention of two persons already sitting in it as they appeared as passengers,' victim said. (Photo: Representational Image | file)
 'While I was waiting for a cab, a taxi stopped near me. I asked the cab driver to drop me at Hero Honda Chowk. I didn't suspect on the intention of two persons already sitting in it as they appeared as passengers,' victim said. (Photo: Representational Image | file)

Gurgaon: A woman has alleged that she was molested and thrown out of a moving cab by three men on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway but the police "forced" her to file a case of robbery only.

However, Gurgaon Police Chief PRO Manish Sehgal, while reacting to the allegation, said the woman had only filed a complaint related to robbery and there was no mention of rape attempt and molestation.

An SHO and a woman counsellor have approached the complainant again to know the details of the incident, the PRO said.

The woman (30), a native of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district who works, said the incident took place on Thursday around 8 pm after she left office and took a private cab from busy Shankar Chowk of neighbouring Gurgaon for Hero Honda Chowk.

"While I was waiting for a cab, a taxi stopped near me. I asked the cab driver to drop me at Hero Honda Chowk. I didn't suspect on the intention of two persons already sitting in it as they appeared as passengers," She said.

"Near Jharsa Chowk, the three men, including the driver, started molesting me. When I resisted their attempts and tried to raise alarm, they tied my hands and legs and choked me," the woman who works as an executive said.

They attempted to rape her too, she said.

"In the meantime, two bike-borne police personnel appeared near the spot. After which the trio panicked and sped towards Rajiv Chowk. They then snatched my phone and wallet and threw me out of the moving cab near Rajiv Chowk. They then escaped from the spot," the victim said.

With the help of a passerby, she informed her husband and the couple later approached the Sector-40 police station.

"Initially, the police officers did not file FIR of molestation and relevant charges and tried to hush-up the matter by saying that they will visit the spot," the victim said.

"They made us to wait for nearly two hours at the police station and asked to show evidence of molestation. They then forced us to give a complaint of robbery and registered an FIR on the basis of it," she added.

ACP Manish Sehgal said, "The couple gave complaint of mobile and cash theft and we have registered the FIR accordingly. They are satisfied with the police probe.

He claimed that the couple in the complaint did not mention any use of force, molestation, rape attempt by the accused.

"We have no knowledge of use of any force or molestation. The SHO and woman counsellor also approached and counselled her today asking her to narrate if she was molested. We are investigating all the angles of the case," the ACP said.

Tags: woman molested, delhi-gurgaon expressway, gurgaon police chief, manish sehgal
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

Charlie Sheen to take legal action against American tabloid for Corey Haim rape allegation

2

That's not how it would end: Trump Jr on JLaw's 'martini to the face' comment about US Prez

3

Researchers reveal new warning sign of Parkinson's disease, dementia

4

Mere seconds of solar gazing leaves woman with permanent eye injuries

5

Virat, Anushka travel abroad amidst marriage rumours

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham