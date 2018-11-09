The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

India, Crime

Woman dies after being gang-raped, stick inserted in private parts

PTI
Published : Nov 9, 2018, 10:57 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2018, 10:57 am IST

Locals told police the woman had accused her ex-husband, 2 other men of raping her.

Senior Police officer B N Singh said the woman's ex-husband has been arrested a search is on to arrest the two others. (Representational Image)
 Senior Police officer B N Singh said the woman's ex-husband has been arrested a search is on to arrest the two others. (Representational Image)

Jamtara (Jharkhand): A woman died after she was allegedly raped by three men, including her former husband, and a stick was inserted in her private parts in Jamtara district of Jharkhand, police said on Thursday.

Senior Police officer B N Singh said the woman's ex-husband has been arrested a search is on to arrest the two others.

According to police, the woman had gone to watch a play at a theatre on Kali Puja on Wednesday night. Her former husband and two of his associates forcibly took her to a field in the village. After raping her, they inserted a stick in her private parts, police said.

On hearing the woman's cries for help the next morning, villagers took her to a hospital in Narayanpur town from where she was referred to Jamtara Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Locals told police that she had accused her former husband and the other two men of raping her when they had found her in the field.

Tags: woman raped, crime, jamtara, jharkhand police, crime against women
Location: India, Jharkhand

MOST POPULAR

1

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

2

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

3

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was 'you'll never guess' epic

4

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

5

Watch: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed when he meets a boy detected with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Knowing how much time the industry demands, it is quite a relief to see couples like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani take out time to be with each other.

Couples day out: Aamir, Kiran, Ranveer, Deepika, Tiger, Disha in the city

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her house which was not only attended by TV celebs but also our Bollywood hotties Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash turns starry with Shraddha, Kriti, Kiara, KJo

Prithvi Theatre Festival commenced a few days back and yesterday, a day before Diwali, the festival finally saw Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make time, looking all too pretty.

Kareena and Saif ring in Diwali at Prithvi Theatre Festival, others join in

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham