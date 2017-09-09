The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 09, 2017 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

India, Crime

1 policeman dead, 10 injured as clashes erupt in Jaipur after cop hits woman

ANI
Published : Sep 9, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2017, 1:08 pm IST

Curfew has been imposed in the area and mobile internet services have been suspended.

At least 10 policemen were also injured in the clashes that took place in Jaipur’s Ramganj area. (Photos: ANI/Twitter)
 At least 10 policemen were also injured in the clashes that took place in Jaipur’s Ramganj area. (Photos: ANI/Twitter)

Jaipur: Curfew was imposed in Rajasthan's Ramganj area in Kota District on Saturday, a day after one policeman died and over 10 people were injured during a clash.

Violence erupted after a policeman allegedly thrashed a woman while dispersing a crowd that had gathered on the street.

Other eyewitnesses, however, said the violence occurred after a policeman tried to stop a man on motorbike during routine checking. Police claimed that the man tried to escape and was hit by a cop.

Situation turned violent after hundreds of people gathered at a police station in the area in protest and started throwing stones on the cops.

The police were forced to use tear gas to disperse the mob that went on rampage setting on fire a power house, a few vehicles including an ambulance. They attacked journalists too, police said.

"Curfew has been imposed till further orders in Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Galta Gate and Ramganj police station areas of the city following violence in which a police station was attacked and vehicles burnt," police said.

Tags: police killed, curfew, jaipur clashes, police locals clash
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

If the story is not good, the film won't work: Farhan Akhtar

2

WhatsApp on Android and iOS gets new features

3

Now, a cancer clinic for domestic animals in Kerala

4

Forget curved OLED displays, holographic panels are the future of smartphones

5

Video of slap bet goes viral after Noida teen loses 25% of hearing ability

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From gently cooked beef tenderloin, to some spicy braised radicchio and caramel apple tarts, we share pictures of some scrumptious edibles. (Photo: AP)

Myriad shades from delectable dishes made around the world

On the fifteenth day the realms of Heaven and Hell and the realm of the living are open and both Taoists and Buddhists perform rituals to transmute and absolve the sufferings of the deceased. Others give ritualistic offerings of food and light incensed sticks for the ghosts who come down (Photo: AP)

Spirits enter land of living at the Hungry Ghost Festival

Designer transforms Park Avenue Armory as he showcases his glamorous, sharp, and sexy Spring 2018 collection. (Photo: AP)

Stars shine down as Tom Ford starts off New York Fashion Week

Indra Jatra is known traditionally as Yanya Punhi which is Newari (the original settlers of the Kathmandu Valley) for “Kathmandu festival”. It’s also known as kumari Jatra. So in truth it’s about two to three celebrations all made into one. (Photo: AP)

Rain god worshipped in Nepal's Indra Yatra

Thousands throng to Mumbai's streets as the city's favourite Lord Ganesha is taken amidst long processions to be immersed. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

A grand farewell to Ganpati: Mumbai dances adieu to Bappa

Started in the 1920s by staging costume parties, it is one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the US (Photo:AP)

Caribbean Heritage celebrated in New York West Indian Day Parade

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham