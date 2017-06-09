The Asian Age | News

Punjab: 'Drug peddler' lynched, hand, foot chopped off by mob; dies

Published : Jun 9, 2017, 2:56 pm IST
Police said Vinod Kumar was killed on Thursday after being attacked with sharp weapons by the mob at Bhagi Wander village.

Vinod's family has alleged that he was kidnapped by another youth of the village when he was going to lodge a complaint about his stolen scooter (Photo: Representational/ File)
Bathinda: A 30-year-old man, suspected of supplying drugs to youths, was lynched by a mob in a village in Talwandi Sabo subdivision of this district. 

"He was facing some cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and had come out of jail only 3-4 days back," Talwandi Sabo's Station House Officer, Inspector Jagdish Kumar said. 

Vinod, whose hand and foot were chopped off, was shifted to the Civil hospital at Talwandi Sabo from where he was referred to a hospital at Faridkot, where he succumbed to his injuries yesterday, he said. 

"A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons at Talwandi Sabo police station," the SHO said. 

Police are also verifying some mobile phone videos of Vinod being attacked. 

Some villagers told reporters that police was not taking any action when they were told that Vinod was supplying drugs to youths in the village. 

The villagers yesterday said when they were going to meet the DSP to question why no action was being taken, Vinod confronted them on the way, which led to heated arguments.

Vinod's family has alleged that he was kidnapped by another youth of the village when he was going to lodge a complaint about his stolen scooter and was then attacked by several persons. 

They denied allegations that he was a drug supplier.

Tags: drugs, man lynched to death, drug peddler, hand and foot chopped
Location: India, Punjab, Bhatinda (Bathinda)

