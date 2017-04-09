The Asian Age | News

Bypoll: 1 killed as police, protestors clash in Srinagar constituency

PTI
Published : Apr 9, 2017, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2017, 11:27 am IST

Miscreants started pelting stones on polling booths in some areas of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday morning.

Security tightened in Srinagar on voting day for Lok Sabha bypolls. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Srinagar: 1 person was killed and 5 others were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters as polling for by-election to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency began here on Sunday, leading to abysmally low voting in many parts.

Sporadic incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Srinagar Parliamentary constituency where voting for the bypoll is underway, police said.

Miscreants started pelting stones on polling booths in some areas of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday morning, a police official said.

He said stone-pelting incidents were reported from Budgam and Ganderbal districts of central Kashmir which are part of Srinagar Parliamentary constituency where polling began at 7 am.

Petrol bombs were hurled towards polling station in Budgam. Clashes between security personnel and protestors were reported near polling station in Dalwan Pakerpora area of Budgam, where 2 were injured.

In Budgam district, stone-pelting incidents were reported from Hafroo Batpora in Chrar-e-Sharief Assembly constituency, Gooripora area in Beerwah, Dardpora and Soibugh in Budgam and Hayatpora in Chadoora Assembly segments, the official said.

He said in Wakura area of Ganderbal Assembly constituency, a polling station was without electricity and as the Power Development Department linemen tried to rectify the snag, some miscreants pelted stones on them.

Security forces swung into action and chased away the protestors, the official said.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected in the three poll-bound districts of the Valley due to a strike called by separatist groups, who have asked people to stay away from the election process.

Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal were shut, while public transport was off the roads, the official said.

He, however, said that few private cars were seen plying in these areas.

The government has declared a holiday for Sunday in these three districts.

Tags: stone pelting, kashmir bypolls, lok sabha constituency, election
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

