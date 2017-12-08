The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 08, 2017 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

India, Crime

Delhi woman who helped bust illicit liquor racket thrashed, paraded naked

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2017, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2017, 1:22 pm IST

Police has registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the women involved in the incident.

'The entire incident proves complete lawlessness and zero fear of law in the area and it is shocking that police did not take any action to protect these women,' says Swati Maliwal. (Photo: Twitter/ Videograb)
 'The entire incident proves complete lawlessness and zero fear of law in the area and it is shocking that police did not take any action to protect these women,' says Swati Maliwal. (Photo: Twitter/ Videograb)

New Delhi: Six women were arrested for allegedly beating and tearing the clothes of a woman who helped the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and police unearth an illicit liquor racket in outer Delhi's Narela, the police said.

Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of police (Rohini), said six persons were arrested.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal also tweeted about the arrest.

"Had directed yesterday evening @CPDelhi to take strict action in the Narela incident against culprits and police officials, if found remiss. FIR has been registered and six accused already arrested. Have directed for swift investigation," Baijal tweeted.

Police had registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the women involved in the incident.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal had alleged that the woman had tipped off the Commission about illegal liquor sale during an inspection in Narela area on Wednesday night after which she was attacked by a mob of over 25 people and was assaulted with iron rods on Thursday.

"Her clothes were torn and she was paraded naked in the area and the entire incident was filmed and the video was allegedly shared in the area by these criminals.

"The entire incident proves complete lawlessness and zero fear of law in the area and it is shocking that police did not take any action to protect these women," Maliwal had said.

Police had said the woman was not paraded naked, as alleged by Maliwal.

Tags: delhi commission for women, anil baijal, indian penal code, swati maliwal, illicit liquor racket
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Researchers reveal new warning sign of Parkinson's disease, dementia

2

Mere seconds of solar gazing leaves woman with permanent eye injuries

3

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma travel abroad amidst marriage rumours

4

Childhood cancer survivors have more blood pressure problems

5

No more slip ups, Cheteshwar Pujara tells butterfinger teammates

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham