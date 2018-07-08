Telangana man shot dead in Kansas restaurant

Sharath Koppu had gone to the US a few years ago after completing his engineering.

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old student from Warangal district who was studying at the University of Missouri was reportedly shot inside a restaurant in Kansas City in the United States. Sharath Koppu had gone to the US a few years ago after completing his engineering. He was also working part-time in a restaurant there.

His family said they had received news in the morning that Sharath was wounded in a shooting. When they could not get any more information, they approached external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister KT Rama Rao.

According to local media reports, Sharath was fatally wounded in the shooting at an establishment called J’s Fish and Chicken Market at about 7 pm on Friday local time. Kansas City fire personnel transported Sharath to a hospital. Capt. Lionel Colón with the Kansas city police said it was unclear how the shooters left the scene. Kansas was in the news last year when city-based techie Srinivas Kuchi-botla was shot dead by ex-US Navy veteran Adam Purinton in a hate incident at pub in Olathe.