The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:27 AM IST

India, Crime

Ghaziabad: Woman gets sister killed over father's property, buries her body

PTI
Published : May 8, 2018, 9:17 am IST
Updated : May 8, 2018, 10:23 am IST

Rekha and Baby had dispute over their parental property as accused and her brother wanted to sell it while victim objected to their move.

The woman's decomposed body was recovered after the arrest of four people, including her sister, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 The woman's decomposed body was recovered after the arrest of four people, including her sister, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Ghaziabad: A 38-year-old woman was killed allegedly over a property dispute almost eight months ago and her body was buried at an empty plot in the Loni area here, police said on Monday.

The woman's decomposed body was recovered after the arrest of four people, including her sister, on Sunday, they said.

Baby, a resident of Jauhripur, went missing on August 29, police said, adding that recently, on the basis of some new evidence in the case, police questioned Jaan Mohammad, live-in partner of Baby's sister Rekha.

Later, after Jaan's arrest it was revealed that Rekha got his sister killed by her live-in partner and four others, police officer Rojant Tyagi said.

Rekha and Baby had dispute over their parental property as the accused and their brother wanted to sell it while the victim objected to their move, police said.

On the basis of information provided by the four arrested accused the body was recovered. It has been sent for postmortem and a DNA test will be conducted to verify the identity, they said.

A manhunt is on to nab the others at-large, the police said

Tags: murder, fight over property, up crime, dna, live-in-relationship
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

2

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

3

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

4

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

5

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham