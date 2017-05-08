The Asian Age | News

US: 32-yr-old Indian doctor from Kerala shot dead, found inside car in Detroit

The police could not establish the motive for the killing but his relatives have ruled out any racial reasons.

  Dr Kumar made several phone calls and text messages to his son but there was no response.(Photo: henryford.com)

Alappuzha: A doctor from Chettikulangara near Mavelikara, Kerala, who was based in Michigan was shot dead in his car in Detroit on Thursday night. He has been identified as Dr Ramesh Kumar, 32. The police could not establish the motive for the killing but his relatives have ruled out any racial reasons.  

According to Michigan-based websites, the incident came to light after he did not show up for work at the hospital. Dr Mani Menon, chief of the department, called his father Dr Narendra Kumar to inquire about his absence. Dr Kumar is the former president of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin(AAPI)  and also the recipient of Pravasi Bharathiya Samman.

Dr  Kumar made several phone calls and text messages to his son but there was no response. He alerted the police, who after a search found the body in the car parked at a rest area on the highway in Detroit.

