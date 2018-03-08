The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 08, 2018 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

India, Crime

Pregnant woman falls off bike, dies after cop chases her for not wearing helmet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 8, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2018, 2:17 pm IST

Protests erupted after the incident and agitators started pelting stones, damaging vehicles. Police had to resort to lathicharge.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Usha, who was riding pillion with her husband. She was three months pregnant. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @SirJadeja)
Chennai: A pregnant woman died late on Wednesday night after being run over by a van in Trichy district's Thiruverumbur when a policeman allegedly kicked the two-wheeler she was on.

According to reports, the policeman was chasing the two-wheeler to get hold of the rider, the victim's husband, as he was not wearing a helmet.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Usha, who was riding pillion with her husband. She was three months pregnant.

Her husband Dharmaraj was badly injured.

Police were carrying out helmet checks on Wednesday night, and Dharmaraj and Usha did not stop when they were asked to. A policeman, Kamaraj, chased them on his own vehicle, caught up with them and kicked their two-wheeler.

The couple lost balance and fell, and Usha was run over by a van travelling behind them.

According to reports, the cop, Kamaraj initially escaped but was arrested after people began to protest.

Raged by the incident, thousands of protesters gathered in protest near the Trichy-Thanjavur highway and blocked the roads. They alleged that the accused policeman, Kamaraj, was drunk and demanded immediate action against him.

The situation turned violent as some of the protesters started to pelt stones at police vehicles. The police too retaliated with lathicharge to clear the agitators, severely injuring many.

Deputy Commissioner Sakthi Ganesh, who arrived on the scene where the agitators were protesting, promised that necessary action will be taken.

According to reports, Trichy District collector Rajamani has also said that immediate action will be taken against the accused. But, the words were not heeded and more violence erupted as protesters clashed with the police.

Reports said many vehicles, including government buses were also vandalised during the protests.

Tags: pregnant woman dies, pillion rider dies, tamil nadu traffic police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

