The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 08, 2017 | Last Update : 01:58 AM IST

India, Crime

Mob burns down police station in Meghalaya after three injured in firing

PTI
Published : Mar 8, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2017, 1:09 am IST

All three occupants were critically injured and shifted to Guwahati where their condition was reported stable, Sadhu said.

A burnt out Meghalaya Police vehicle is seen in front of community health centre. (Photo: PTI)
 A burnt out Meghalaya Police vehicle is seen in front of community health centre. (Photo: PTI)

Shillong: Three persons were injured in alleged police firing that led a mob to torch a police station and five vehicles at Resubelpara in Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills district, the police said Tuesday.

The three persons, while they were returning from a weekly market, were fired at by the police after the vehicle they were travelling in did not stop at a police check point Monday night, deputy commissioner S.C. Sadhu said.

All three occupants were critically injured and shifted to Guwahati where their condition was reported stable, he said.

As the news spread, a mob set afire the local police station, five police vehicles and a makeshift shelter for police guards within the premises, he said.

While the police maintained that the occupants were asked to stop at the first and second check points, their refusal led the policemen at the last layer to fire at them suspecting them to be armed militants.

District SP Dalton Marak said, “We had information about William Sangma (who had earlier evaded arrest by running away in a vehicle which was asked to stop) and had duly set up a checkpoint, close to the Belpara Baptist Church. However, at about 10:30, whean we asked the vehicle to stop, it refused to do so”.

Tags: police firing, meghalaya, north garo hills
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong

MOST POPULAR

1

PM mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student

2

The countries where most men exaggerate penis size

3

Govt planning to use LNG as transportation fuel: Dharmendra Pradhan

4

Nubia ready to launch a photographer’s smartphone

5

New species of microbes found breeding on mobile phones

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham