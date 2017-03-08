The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Mar 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:36 PM IST

India, Crime

ACB to investigate Bhosari land scam against BJP leader Eknath Khadse

ANI
Published : Mar 8, 2017, 2:42 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2017, 2:42 pm IST

The plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande, alleging, that Khadse, misused his position as revenue minister.

 BJP leader Eknath Khadse. (Photo: File)

Pune: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday said it will investigate the Bhosari land scam complaint filed against BJP leader Eknath Khadse.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court directed the Government of Maharashtra to inform it about action taken on allegations against Khadse.

The government sought a week's time to file a compliance report, but the bench rejected it, saying this was the last chance being given to the state government to inform the court on the matter.

This is the second time that the court has rapped the government for delaying the probe.

On January 24, the court had asked government to file a compliance report within a few days.

The judges had earlier refused to accept the state's submission that it could not initiate a probe by the police as all documents pertaining to the case were with the judicial committee that has been set up to look into the allegations.

The plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande, alleging, that Khadse, misused his position as revenue minister and had purchased a three-acre plot in an industrial zone at Bhosari near Pune in the name of a relative for Rs 3.75 crore against a market price of Rs. 40 crore.

Khadse had stepped down last June following the allegations.

Tags: anti-corruption bureau, eknath khadse, bhosari land scam, bombay high court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

