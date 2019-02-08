Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 07:01 PM IST

India, Crime

Muzaffarnagar riots: Life imprisonment to all 7 convicts

ANI
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 5:06 pm IST

The seven convicts are accused of killing two people named Gaurav and Sachin, and rioting in Kawal village on August 27, 2013.

The clashes that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh between the Hindu and Muslim communities claimed 62 lives while injuring 93 others and rendering more than 50,000 homeless. (Photo: PTI)
 The clashes that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh between the Hindu and Muslim communities claimed 62 lives while injuring 93 others and rendering more than 50,000 homeless. (Photo: PTI)

Muzaffarnagar: A local court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to all the seven convicts, accused of killing two people in Kawal village in an attack which is believed to have triggered the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

The seven convicts - Muzammil, Mujassim, Furkan, Nadeem, Jahangir, Afzal and Iqbal - are accused of killing two people named Gaurav and Sachin, and rioting in Kawal village on August 27, 2013.

Earlier on Wednesday, a local court in Muzaffarnagar had convicted the seven people in connection to the incident.

The clashes that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh between the Hindu and Muslim communities claimed 62 lives while injuring 93 others and rendering more than 50,000 homeless.

The riots took place over a minor altercation between Hindu and Muslim youths at Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar district.

Described as the "the worst violence in Uttar Pradesh in recent history," the 2013 riots saw the Indian Army deployed in the state for the first time in 20 years.

Tags: muzaffarnagar riots, indian army
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

Latest From India

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday mocked the Modi government for announcing support of Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmers when it allegedly wrote off Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 big industrialists. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Modi government wrote off 3.5 lakh crore debt of industrialists alleges Rahul Gandhi

The chief minister said he would send the audio clips to Modi who, he said, claims about being 'the only saviour' of this country. (Photo: File)

'Show your real face': HD Kumaraswamy airs audio clips, attacks PM Modi

Rafale chief negotiator condemns attempts to malign deal

Eight people have each died in Saharanpur and Kushinagar. Four people who consumed the spurious liqour in Kushinagar and 10 from Saharanpur have been admitted to the hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Over 20 hooch deaths in UP, Uttarakhand; CM Yogi announces Rs 2 Lakh ex gratia

MOST POPULAR

1

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

2

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

3

Smart downloads for Netflix comes to iPhone, iPad

4

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

5

Here’s why Woody Allen sued Amazon for $68mn

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham