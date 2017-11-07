The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 07, 2017 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST

India, Crime

B'desh man convicted of raping nun in WB convent, 4 others guilty of dacoity

PTI
Published : Nov 7, 2017, 5:24 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2017, 5:26 pm IST

The nun was raped at the convent on March 14, 2015 where the six persons barged in for committing dacoity.

Nuns take part in a rally in Kolkata on Monday to protest against the rape of 71-year-old nun. (Photo: PTI)
 Nuns take part in a rally in Kolkata on Monday to protest against the rape of 71-year-old nun. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: A city court on Tuesday convicted a Bangladeshi man for raping a septuagenarian nun in West Bengal's Ranaghat town during a dacoity at a convent in 2015. 

Additional Sessions Judge Kumkum Sinha termed the incident as a matter of shame in a state where Sister Nivedita and Mother Teresa had worked for the people. 

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Wednesday. 

Noting that the charge of gangrape was not established, the judge said only Nazrul Islam was found guilty of rape. 

Five accused, including Nazrul Islam, were found guilty of dacoity at the convent. A sixth person -- Gopal Sarkar was found guilty of harbouring the five criminals at his residence. 

All the six were also found guilty of criminal conspiracy for committing dacoity at the convent in Ranaghat, an otherwise quiet town about 80 km from here, in Nadia district bordering Bangladesh. 

Other than Nazrul Islam and Gopal Sarkar, the other four persons found guilty are Milan Kumar Sarkar, Ohidul Islam, Mohd Selim Sheikh and Khaledar Rahman. 

Apart from Gopal Sarkar, the five others are Bangladeshis and cases against them under Foreigners' Act are pending before another court. 

The nun was raped at the convent on March 14, 2015 where the six persons barged in for committing dacoity. 

They had decamped with cash from the safe of the convent.  One accused is absconding. 

The trial was shifted from a court in Ranaghat to the Kolkata Sessions court in May 2016 by the Calcutta High Court on a petition by the nun. 

The nun, who had relocated to Delhi following the incident, had sought transfer of the case to Kolkata stating that she feared for her safety as the accused allegedly had strong links in Ranaghat. 

The prosecution charged all the accused with gangrape, dacoity and criminal conspiracy among others.

Tags: nun gangrape, septuagenarian nun, convent dacoity, gangrape cases
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Apple fight for tough spot in best smartphone category

2

Meryl Streep clarifies comments about Dustin Hoffman groping her in resurfaced interview

3

Art can scare away ghosts of depression, shows study

4

Nutella secretly changes recipe, fans are not happy

5

Russian hacking story takes new turn: Trump was hacked 2 yrs before presidency

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham