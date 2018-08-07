The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

India, Crime

UP couple kills 6-yr-old daughter, bury her in home hoping for healthy child

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 10:38 am IST

The girl was malnourished and had developed rickets, several reports said quoting the police.

A tantrik had advised the parents that if they bury the girl's body at home, the next child will be healthy. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 A tantrik had advised the parents that if they bury the girl's body at home, the next child will be healthy. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: In a horrifying incident, a couple allegedly killed their six-year-old daughter and buried her inside their home near Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district believing that their next child will be healthy.

According to news agency ANI, a tantrik had advised the parents that if they bury the girl's body at home, the next child will be healthy.

A police team visited Anandpal's home in Chaudharpur village on a neighbour’s complain. On digging the ground, they found the body of the girl identified as Tara.

Autopsy report revealed that Tara was kept without food or water for five days and she died of suffocation.

According to Tara’s grandmother, the girl was buried inside the house as her mother did not want to part with her.

Speaking about Tara’s health, she told ANI, “We tried several medicines, but nothing worked on her and she kept getting weaker. My grandson has also developed rickets.”

An FIR has been registered against Tara’s parents and they will be arrested soon, a police officer from Moradabad said.

Tags: crime, moradabad, parents kill daughter, 6-yr-old girl killed
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

