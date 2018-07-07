Whom to blame? Whose fault is it?: 10 days, 4 rapes in Madhya Pradesh

Such acts of bestiality upon minors makes one question the very sense of morality on which society functions.

Mumbai: In past 10 days we saw four minors being raped in Madhya Pradesh alone.

While one can play the blame game in pointing fingers either at the victim or the perpetrator, one cannot deny that such cases of abuse and bestiality are becoming shockingly prevalent in recent times.

The latest in a string of rapes and/or murders in MP saw an 8-year-old girl being abducted from outside her school in Mandsaur, raped by unidentified men and then abandoned.

The girl was found with her throat slit, deep cuts across her face and injuries all over the body.

On June 26, the girl’s grandfather had gone to pick her up from the school, but was told that an ‘uncle’ had already picked her up.

The following day, the girl was found during a search in the nearby forest areas about 700 metres from her home – raped, brutalised and discarded.

The police have already arrested the accused and the girl has been admitted to AIIMS and her health is improving according to the hospital statements.

In another case reported from Jabalpur, a 15-yr-old girl was allegedly raped by three friends of her brothers in her own house.

The heinous crime happened on June 28, when the victim was alone in her home and the three accused visited her.

Since they were her elder brother’s friends, the girl did not suspect anything and allowed them inside.

The trio bolted the door from inside and raped her. They also threatened to kill her if she says anything about it to anyone. The girl did keep mum for few days but finally told her family about the ordeal on July 2.

The family filed an FIR and one of the accused who is 18-yr-old was arrested on July 2. The other two, are aged 17 years, were detained.

The latest incident, on July 4, 2018, saw four men raping a 19-yr-old woman who was lured on the pretext of being provided a job in Dewas.

The victim was promised a job by a man and a woman who had called her.

The victim reached Dewas on July 2 and called the woman who had sent one of the accused to pick her up. However, the accused drove the victim to a deserted place where he was joined by other three men.

The men tied the victim to a tree and raped her. Due to flashlights of vehicles, the accused fled the spot and victim somehow managed to untie herself and asked for help from a passer-by. She reached the police station and filed a complaint against the rapists.

On July 4, a 14-yr-old girl was abducted and raped by four men in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. The victim was dumped near her school. The police swept into action and arrested all the four accused by noon and were interrogated by the police.

According to police, three of the four are minors.



Such acts of bestiality upon minors makes one question the very sense of morality on which society functions. One questions the intent of the perpetrators who find no fault in manhandling children or youngsters, women or even men.

Will Indian judiciary be able to give justice to the victims of rape? How long it will take to get justice, one can simply wonder.