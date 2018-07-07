The Asian Age | News



Saturday, Jul 07, 2018

Bihar: Teen raped by principal, teachers and 15 students for 7 months

Published : Jul 7, 2018, 8:40 am IST
The Bihar Police on Friday arrested the principal, a teacher and two students after the girl registered a complaint.

A case has been registered in Chhapra's Parsagarh that falls under Ekma police station based on the girl's statement and further investigation is underway. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Chhapra: A Class 9 girl from Bihar's Chhapra area on Friday alleged that she was gang-raped by her school principal and two teachers for the last seven months. The minor girl's horror did not end there as 15 students from the same school also gang-raped her during this period. 

The Bihar Police on Friday arrested the principal, a teacher and two students after the girl, in her complaint to the police, said that she was blackmailed and gang-raped.

The girl in her complaint said that her father went to jail in December 2017, in the same month she was gang-raped by three schoolmates in the school lavatory. The accused also shot a video of the rape and threatened to make the video public if she reported the matter to anyone at school or home, reported Hindustan Times.

Soon after, a few more students joined in and the number went up to 15. The blackmailing continued and the teachers, as well as the school principal, gang-raped her. 

The girl narrated the ordeal to her father when he was released from jail. The family alleged that the police first refused to lodge the complaint, but conceded after they threatened to take the matter to senior officials.

A case has been registered in Chhapra's Parsagarh that falls under Ekma police station based on the girl's statement and further investigation is underway. A medical test of the girl will now be conducted.

(With inputs from ANI)

