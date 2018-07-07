The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 07, 2018 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

India, Crime

2 arrested for assaulting couple, parading them naked in Rajasthan

ANI
Published : Jul 7, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2018, 11:07 am IST

A video of the same was filmed and circulated on the social media on Friday.

The incident occurred as locals had been against their relationship. (Representational image)
 The incident occurred as locals had been against their relationship. (Representational image)

Udaipur: The Udaipur Police has arrested two people for allegedly assaulting a couple and parading them naked in a village near Rajasthan, as the locals were against their relationship.

A video of the same was filmed and circulated on the social media on Friday.

"A case has been registered and two people have been arrested. Further investigation underway," Udaipur, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Harsh Ratnoo told ANI.

On a related note in April 2017, a young man and a woman were mercilessly beaten, tortured and paraded naked in a Rajasthan village because they had eloped.

The 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and brutalised with a stick.

18 people were arrested, including fathers of the man and woman, after videos of the attack went viral.

Tags: udaipur, moral policing, couple beaten-up
Location: India, Rajasthan, Udaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

2

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

3

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

4

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

5

Beware: Bananas are on the brink of extinction

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham