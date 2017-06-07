Punjab youth paraded naked for molesting children

The accused, who are absconding, also made a video of the incident and shared it on Whatsapp.

Tarn Taran (Punjab): A youth was paraded naked for allegedly molesting two children in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

A case has been registered against four persons who allegedly undressed the youth and inflicted injuries to his private parts.

The accused, who are absconding, also made a video of the incident and shared it on Whatsapp.

Police Inspector Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a few days ago, the youth was thrashed by villagers for allegedly assaulting two children.

The police said they are looking into the matter and ordered a search operation to nab the culprits.